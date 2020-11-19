Legal Lullabies

Welcome to Instagram!



These Terms of Use (or “Terms”) govern your use of Instagram, except where we expressly state that separate terms (and not these) apply, and provide information about the Instagram Service (the “Service”), outlined below. When you create an Instagram account or use Instagram, you agree to these terms. The Meta Terms of Service do not apply to this Service.



Click here for a Contract Summary and here for other information we are required by the European Electronic Communications Code to provide.



If you are a business established in the EU and use Instagram Shopping to sell goods to consumers located in the EU, you can learn more about your commercial relationship with us by reviewing the Platform to Business Notice which supplements our Terms of Use.



The Instagram Service is one of the Meta Products, provided to you by Meta Platforms Ireland Limited. These Terms of Use therefore constitute an agreement between you and Meta Platforms Ireland Limited.

The Instagram Service

We agree to provide you with the Instagram Service. The Service includes all of the Instagram products, features, applications, services, technologies, and software that we provide to advance Instagram's mission: To bring you closer to the people and things you love. The Service is made up of the following aspects:

Offering personalised opportunities to create, connect, communicate, discover and share. People are different. So we offer you different types of accounts and features to help you create, share, grow your presence, and communicate with people on and off Instagram. We also want to strengthen your relationships through shared experiences that you actually care about. So we build systems that try to understand who and what you and others care about, and use that information to help you create, find, join and share in experiences that matter to you. Part of that is highlighting content, features, offers and accounts that you might be interested in, and offering ways for you to experience Instagram, based on things that you and others do on and off Instagram.

We develop and use tools and offer resources to our community members that help to make their experiences positive and inclusive, including when we think they might need help. We also have teams and systems that work to combat abuse and violations of our Terms and policies, as well as harmful and deceptive behavior. We use all the information we have-including your information-to try to keep our platform secure. We also may share information about misuse or harmful content with other Meta Companies or law enforcement. Learn more in the Privacy Policy .

Organizing and analyzing information for our growing community is central to our Service. A big part of our Service is creating and using cutting-edge technologies that help us personalize, protect, and improve our Service on an incredibly large scale for a broad global community. Technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning give us the power to apply complex processes across our Service. Automated technologies also help us ensure the functionality and integrity of our Service.

Instagram is part of the Meta Companies, which share technology, systems, insights, and information-including the information we have about you (learn more in the Privacy Policy ) in order to provide services that are better, safer, and more secure. We also provide ways to interact across the Meta Company Products that you use, and designed systems to achieve a seamless and consistent experience across the Meta Company Products.

To operate our global Service, we must store and transfer data across our systems around the world, including outside of your country of residence. The use of this global infrastructure is necessary and essential to provide our Service. This infrastructure may be owned or operated by Meta Platforms, Inc., Meta Platforms Ireland Limited, or their affiliates.

We use data from Instagram and other Meta Company Products, as well as from third-party partners, to show you ads, offers, and other sponsored content that we believe will be meaningful to you. And we try to make that content as relevant as all your other experiences on Instagram.

We use the information we have to develop, test, and improve our Service and collaborate with others on research to make our Service better and contribute to the well-being of our community. This includes analyzing the data we have about our users and understanding how people use our Services, for example by conducting surveys and testing and troubleshooting new features.





How Our Service Is Funded

Instead of paying to use Instagram, by using the Service covered by these Terms, you acknowledge that we can show you ads that businesses and organizations pay us to promote on and off the Meta Company Products. We use your personal data, such as information about your activity and interests, to show you ads that are more relevant to you.

We show you relevant and useful ads without telling advertisers who you are. We don’t sell your personal data. We allow advertisers to tell us things like their business goal and the kind of audience they want to see their ads. We then show their ad to people who might be interested.

We also provide advertisers with reports about the performance of their ads to help them understand how people are interacting with their content on and off Instagram. For example, we provide general demographic and interest information to advertisers to help them better understand their audience. We don’t share information that directly identifies you (information such as your name or email address that by itself can be used to contact you or identifies who you are) unless you give us specific permission. Learn more about how Instagram ads work here.

You may see branded content on Instagram posted by account holders who promote products or services based on a commercial relationship with the business partner mentioned in their content. You can learn more about this here.





The Privacy Policy

Providing our Service requires collecting and using your information. The Privacy Policyexplains how we collect, use, and share information across the Meta Products. It also explains the many ways you can control your information, including in the Instagram Privacy and Security Settings.





Your Commitments

In return for our commitment to provide the Service, we require you to make the below commitments to us.

Who Can Use Instagram. We want our Service to be as open and inclusive as possible, but we also want it to be safe, secure, and in accordance with the law. So, we need you to commit to a few restrictions in order to be part of the Instagram community.

You must be at least 13 years old.

You must not be prohibited from receiving any aspect of our Service under applicable laws or engaging in payments related Services if you are on an applicable denied party listing.

We must not have previously disabled your account for violation of law or any of our policies.

You must not be a convicted sex offender.

How You Can't Use Instagram. Providing a safe and open Service for a broad community requires that we all do our part.

You can't impersonate others or provide inaccurate information.

You don't have to disclose your identity on Instagram, but you must provide us with accurate and up to date information (including registration information), which may include providing personal data. Also, you may not impersonate someone or something you aren't, and you can't create an account for someone else unless you have their express permission.

You can't do anything unlawful, misleading, or fraudulent or for an illegal or unauthorized purpose.

You can't violate (or help or encourage others to violate) these Terms or our policies, including in particular the Instagram Community Guidelines , Meta Platform Terms and Developer Policies , and Music Guidelines .

If you post branded content, you must comply with our Branded Content Policies, which require you to use our branded content tool. Learn how to report conduct or content in our Help Center.

You can't do anything to interfere with or impair the intended operation of the Service.

This includes misusing any reporting, dispute, or appeals channel, such as by making fraudulent or groundless reports or appeals.

You can't attempt to create accounts or access or collect information in unauthorized ways.

This includes creating accounts or collecting information in an automated way without our express permission.

You can't sell, license, or purchase any account or data obtained from us or our Service.

This includes attempts to buy, sell, or transfer any aspect of your account (including your username); solicit, collect, or use login credentials or badges of other users; or request or collect Instagram usernames, passwords, or misappropriate access tokens.

You can't post someone else's private or confidential information without permission or do anything that violates someone else's rights, including intellectual property rights (e.g., copyright infringement, trademark infringement, counterfeit, or pirated goods).

You may use someone else's works under exceptions or limitations to copyright and related rights under applicable law. You represent you own or have obtained all necessary rights to the content you post or share. Learn more, including how to report content that you think infringes your intellectual property rights, here .

You can't modify, translate, create derivative works of, or reverse engineer our products or their components.

You can't use a domain name or URL in your username without our prior written consent.

Permissions You Give to Us. As part of our agreement, you also give us permissions that we need to provide the Service.

We do not claim ownership of your content, but you grant us a license to use it.

Nothing is changing about your rights in your content. We do not claim ownership of your content that you post on or through the Service and you are free to share your content with anyone else, wherever you want. However, we need certain legal permissions from you (known as a “license”) to provide the Service. When you share, post, or upload content that is covered by intellectual property rights (like photos or videos) on or in connection with our Service, you hereby grant to us a non-exclusive, royalty-free, transferable, sub-licensable, worldwide license to host, use, distribute, modify, run, copy, publicly perform or display, translate, and create derivative works of your content (consistent with your privacy and application settings). This license will end when your content is deleted from our systems. You can delete content individually or all at once by deleting your account. To learn more about how we use information, and how to control or delete your content, review the Data Policy and visit the Instagram Help Center.

Permission to use your username, profile picture, and information about your relationships and actions with accounts, ads, and sponsored content.

You give us permission to show your username, profile picture, and information about your actions (such as likes) or relationships (such as follows) next to or in connection with accounts, ads, offers, and other sponsored content that you follow or engage with that are displayed on Facebook Products, without any compensation to you. For example, we may show that you liked a sponsored post created by a brand that has paid us to display its ads on Instagram. As with actions on other content and follows of other accounts, actions on sponsored content and follows of sponsored accounts can be seen only by people who have permission to see that content or follow. We will also respect your ad settings. You can learn more here about your ad settings.

You agree that we can download and install updates to the Service on your device.





Additional Rights We Retain

If you select a username or similar identifier for your account, we may change it if we believe it is appropriate or necessary (for example, if it infringes someone's intellectual property or impersonates another user).

If you use content covered by intellectual property rights that we have and make available in our Service (for example, images, designs, videos, or sounds we provide that you add to content you create or share), we retain all rights to our content (but not yours).

You can only use our intellectual property and trademarks or similar marks as expressly permitted by our Brand Guidelines or with our prior written permission.

You must obtain written permission from us or under an open source license to modify, create derivative works of, decompile, or otherwise attempt to extract source code from us.





Content Removal and Disabling or Terminating Your Account

We can remove any content or information you share on the Service if we believe that it violates these Terms of Use, our policies (including our Instagram Community Guidelines ), or we are required to do so by law. We can refuse to provide or stop providing all or part of the Service to you (including terminating or disabling your access to the Meta Products and Meta Company Products) immediately to protect our community or services, or if you create risk or legal exposure for us, violate these Terms of Use or our policies (including our Instagram Community Guidelines ), if you repeatedly infringe other people’s intellectual property rights, or where we are required to do so by law. We can also terminate or change the Service, remove or block content or information shared on our Service, or stop providing all or part of the Service if we determine that doing so is reasonably necessary to avoid or mitigate adverse legal or regulatory impacts on us. In some cases when we remove content, we’ll let you know and explain any options you have to request another review, unless you seriously or repeatedly violate these Terms or if doing so may expose us or others to legal liability; harm our community of users; compromise or interfere with the integrity or operation of any of our services, systems, or products; where we are restricted due to technical limitations; or where we are prohibited from doing so for legal reasons. If you believe your account has been terminated in error, or you want to disable or permanently delete your account, consult our Help Center. When you request to delete content or your account, the deletion process will automatically begin no more than 30 days after your request. It may take up to 90 days to delete content after the deletion process begins. While the deletion process for such content is being undertaken, the content is no longer visible to other users, but remains subject to these Terms of Use and our Data Policy. After the content is deleted, it may take us up to another 90 days to remove it from backups and disaster recovery systems.

Content will not be deleted within 90 days of the account deletion or content deletion process beginning in the following situations:

where your content has been used by others in accordance with this license and they have not deleted it (in which case this license will continue to apply until that content is deleted); or

where deletion within 90 days is not possible due to technical limitations of our systems, in which case, we will complete the deletion as soon as technically feasible; or

where deletion would restrict our ability to:

investigate or identify illegal activity or violations of our terms and policies (for example, to identify or investigate misuse of our products or systems);

protect the safety and security of our products, systems, and users;

comply with a legal obligation, such as the preservation of evidence; or

comply with a request of a judicial or administrative authority, law enforcement or a government agency;

in which case, the content will be retained for no longer than is necessary for the purposes for which it has been retained (the exact duration will vary on a case-by-case basis).

If you delete or we disable your account, these Terms shall terminate as an agreement between you and us, but this section and the section below called "Our Agreement and What Happens if We Disagree" will still apply even after your account is terminated, disabled, or deleted.





Our Agreement and What Happens if We Disagree

Our Agreement.

Your use of music on the Service is also subject to our Music Guidelines, and your use of our API is subject to our Meta Platform Terms and Developer Policies. If you use certain other features or related services, you will be provided with an opportunity to agree to additional terms that will also become a part of our agreement. For example, if you use payment features, you will be asked to agree to the Community Payment Terms. If any of those terms conflict with this agreement, those other terms will govern.

If any aspect of this agreement is unenforceable, the rest will remain in effect.

Any amendment or waiver to our agreement must be in writing and signed by us. If we fail to enforce any aspect of this agreement, it will not be a waiver.

We reserve all rights not expressly granted to you.

Who Has Rights Under this Agreement.

This agreement does not give rights to any third parties.

You cannot transfer your rights or obligations under this agreement without our consent.

Our rights and obligations can be assigned to others. For example, this could occur if our ownership changes (as in a merger, acquisition, or sale of assets) or by law.

Who Is Responsible if Something Happens.

We will use reasonable skill and care in providing our Service to you and in keeping a safe, secure, and error-free environment, but we cannot guarantee that our Service will always function without disruptions, delays, or imperfections. Provided we have acted with reasonable skill and care, we do not accept responsibility for: losses not caused by our breach of these Terms or otherwise by our acts; losses which are not reasonably foreseeable by you and us at the time of entering into these Terms; any offensive, inappropriate, obscene, unlawful, or otherwise objectionable content posted by others that you may encounter on our Service; and events beyond our reasonable control.

The above does not exclude or limit our liability for death, personal injury, or fraudulent misrepresentation caused by our negligence. It also does not exclude or limit our liability for any other things where the law does not permit us to do so.

How We Will Handle Disputes.

If a claim or dispute arises out of or relates to your use of the Service as a consumer, both you and us agree that you may resolve your individual claim or dispute against us, and we may resolve our claim or dispute against you, in any competent court in the country of your main residence that has jurisdiction over your claim or dispute, and the laws of that country will apply without regard to conflict of law provisions.



If a claim or dispute arises between us that relates to use of the Service in any other capacity, including, but not limited to, access or use of the Service for a business or commercial purpose, you agree that any such claim or dispute must be resolved in a competent court in Ireland and that Irish law will apply without regard to conflict of law provisions.

Unsolicited Material.

We always appreciate feedback or other suggestions, but may use them without any restrictions or obligation to compensate you for them, and are under no obligation to keep them confidential.





Updating These Terms

We may change our Service and policies, and we may need to make changes to these Terms so that they accurately reflect our Service and policies. Unless otherwise required by law, we will notify you (for example, through our Service) at least 30 days before we make changes to these Terms and give you an opportunity to review them before they go into effect. Then, if you continue to use the Service, you will be bound by the updated Terms. If you do not want to agree to these or any updated Terms, you can delete your account, here.



Revised: 26 July 2022

Contract Summary

This contract summary provides the main elements of the messaging portions of the Service offered as required by EU law. [1]

It helps to make a comparison between service offers.

Complete information about the service is provided in other documents.

Services

We provide ways for you to communicate with other users of the Instagram service through messages, audio, video calls and video chats, sending images and video files.

Price

We do not charge you for using our services. You are responsible for all carrier data plans, Internet fees, and other fees and taxes associated with your use of our messaging services.

Duration, renewal and termination

You can stop using our messaging services at any time for any reason by deleting your account. We may modify, suspend or terminate your access to or use of our services for the reasons described in the Facebook terms of service.

Features for end-users with disabilities

Our Services are compatible with mobile and desktop accessibility functionality, including providing the ability to adjust various on-screen contrast, use automatic alt-text and adjust text size. You can learn more about the features and technologies that help, and any updates to our features, at our Help Centre.

‍Other Relevant Information

Last Modified: 19 November 2020

[1] Article 102(3) of Directive (EU) 2018/1972 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 11 December 2018 establishing the European Electronic Communications Code (OJ L 321, 17.12.2018, p. 36).

European Electronic Communications Code

The European Electronic Communications Code (Directive (EU) 2018/1972) (the “EECC”) requires us to provide applicable users with the following information about the electronic communication service that we provide as part of our messaging services in Instagram, including chat, voice and video calls. This information supplements the terms of service for those services. Applicable users include microenterprises or small enterprises or not-for-profit organisations, unless they have explicitly agreed to waive all or parts of those provisions.

For the purposes of your documentation, future reference and unchanged reproduction, you may download or print a copy of this document.

Our quality of service

We work hard to provide the best service we can. However, we cannot guarantee any minimum levels of quality of service and make no guarantees that our messaging services will always function without disruptions, delay or errors. A number of factors beyond our control may also impact your experience in using our messaging services, and may result in the disruption of your communication with other users including but not limited to: your local network, firewall, your internet service provider, the public internet, and power supply.

Price

We do not charge for using our messaging services. All users of our messaging services are responsible for carrier data plans, Internet access fees, and other fees and taxes associated with use of the service.

Duration

Our users can terminate their relationship with our service at any time for any reason by deleting their account. We may modify, suspend or terminate your access to or use of our messaging services for the reasons described in the Instagram Terms of Use.

The security we provide on our messaging services

We work to protect the safety, security, and integrity of our messaging services by appropriately dealing with abusive people and activity violating our Terms of Use. We work to prohibit misuse of our service including harmful conduct towards others. We operate systems to improve our ability to detect incidents, threats, or vulnerabilities that may harm the security of our service. If we learn of activity like this, we will take appropriate action, such as removing that activity or contacting law enforcement.

Data provided by you

When you sign up for our Instagram service as a new user, we ask you to provide your birthday (so that we may provide the right experience for your age)and your email address or mobile number. You can find more information on the data that is collected and processed by Instagram in the context of the provision of the service in our Data Policy.

Features for end-users with disabilities

Our messaging services are compatible with mobile and desktop accessibility functionality, such as providing the ability to adjust various on-screen contrast, colors, and text size options. You can learn more about the features and technologies that help and any updates to our features at our Help Centre.

Information on handling disputes

If you are unhappy with our messaging services, you can raise a complaint by writing to us at:

Facebook Ireland Limited

Attn: SERVICE COMPLAINTS

4 Grand Canal Square

Grand Canal Harbour

Dublin 2

Ireland





You may also report an issue with your use of Instagram by reporting it as described on this Help Centre page: Instagram Help Centre.

You can take legal action against us for any claim that arises out of, or relates to, our messaging services. For information on which governing law and venue applies to your claim please refer to the How we will Handle Disputes section of Instagram Terms of Use.

Lastly, you may be entitled to refer disputes in relation to matters covered by the EECC to an independent body for dispute resolution appointed in your country. A list of competent independent bodies for dispute resolution in EU countries and links to their websites is available at the European Union’s Online Dispute Resolution website: Online Dispute Resolution | European Commission.

You cannot access emergency services through our messaging services

There are important differences between our services and your mobile phone and a fixed-line telephone and SMS services. Our services do not provide access to emergency services or emergency services providers, including the police, fire departments, or hospitals, or otherwise connect to public safety answering points. You should ensure you can contact your relevant emergency services providers through a mobile phone, a fixed-line telephone, or other service.

About professional accounts on Instagram

Professional accounts on Instagram can either be set to a business account or creator account. A creator account is best for public figures, content producers, artists and influencers, while a business account is best for businesses looking to grow and reach customers.

Changing your personal profile to a professional account will limit your ability to take certain actions on Instagram.

Business accounts can't be set to a private account.

If you've linked a Facebook page to your professional account, you'll only be able to share your Instagram posts to Facebook through that page. You won't be able to share to another Facebook page or to a Facebook profile.

If you'd like to switch the Facebook page you're able to share Instagram posts to, you'll need to switch back to a personal account.

: Once you've switched back, you'll need to set up your professional account again and select the new Facebook page you'd like to use. Each time you switch back to a personal account, your insights data on Instagram will be erased.

You may need to change to an Instagram professional account to link to a Facebook page (if the Facebook page is owned in Business Manager).

When you set up a professional account on Instagram, you’ll have access to these features:

Professional Dashboard: track your performance, access and discover professional tools, and explore educational information curated by Instagram.

track your performance, access and discover professional tools, and explore educational information curated by Instagram. Linked permissions: When you link an Instagram account to a Facebook page, admins, editors and other page roles will have equal permissions on the associated Instagram account.

When you link an Instagram account to a Facebook page, admins, editors and other page roles will have equal permissions on the associated Instagram account. Contact information: You can add a Contact button to your professional account which will appear near the top of the profile. You'll be able to include directions, a phone number and/or an email address. Your contact information is displayed and you can edit this at any time. When you turn this feature on, your information can be seen by anyone who taps the Contact button.

You can add a button to your professional account which will appear near the top of the profile. You'll be able to include directions, a phone number and/or an email address. Your contact information is displayed and you can edit this at any time. When you turn this feature on, your information can be seen by anyone who taps the button. Category label: Professional account will show a category directly below the profile image. This category is the same as the category of your linked Facebook page. You can choose to display or hide your category label on your public profile after set up.

Professional account will show a category directly below the profile image. This category is the same as the category of your linked Facebook page. You can choose to display or hide your category label on your public profile after set up. Insights: Instagram Insights provide information on who your followers are, when they're online and more. You can also view insights for specific posts you've created to see how each performed and how people are engaging with them. Learn more about Instagram Insights

Instagram Insights provide information on who your followers are, when they're online and more. You can also view insights for specific posts you've created to see how each performed and how people are engaging with them. Learn more about Instagram Insights Secondary inbox: You’ll have access to an inbox with Primary and General tabs. You can use this inbox to organize your messages and control your notifications.

You’ll have access to an inbox with and tabs. You can use this inbox to organize your messages and control your notifications. Ranked requests: You’ll be able to sort your requests by received date or by top accounts.

Privacy Policy



We at Meta want you to understand what information we collect, and how we use and share it. That’s why we encourage you to read our Privacy Policy. This helps you use Meta Products in the way that’s right for you.

In the Privacy Policy, we explain how we collect, use, share, retain and transfer information. We also let you know your rights. Each section of the Policy includes helpful examples and simpler language to make our practices easier to understand. We’ve also added links to resources where you can learn more about the privacy topics that interest you.

It's important to us that you know how to control your privacy, so we also show you where you can manage your information in the settings of the Meta Products you use. You can update these settings to shape your experience.

Read the full policy below.

What Products does this policy cover?

This policy describes the information we, Meta Platforms Ireland Limited, process to provide Meta Products. Meta Products, which we also call "Products," include:

Facebook

Messenger

Instagram (including apps like Boomerang)

Facebook Portal products

Meta Platforms Technologies Products, such as Meta Horizon Worlds or Meta Quest (when using a Facebook or Meta account)

Shops

Marketplace

Spark AR

Meta Business Tools

Meta Audience Network

Facebook View

Meta Pay

Meta checkout experiences

Some of our Products also have a supplemental privacy policy that adds to the information provided in this policy.

What information do we collect?

The information we collect and process about you depends on how you use our . For example, we collect different information if you sell furniture on Marketplace than if you post a reel on Instagram. When you use our Products, we collect some information about you .

Here's the information we collect:

Your activity and information you provide

On our , you can send messages, take photos and videos, buy or sell things and much more. We call all of the things you can do on our Products "activity." We collect your activity across our Products and , such as:

Content you create, like posts, comments or

Content you provide through our camera feature or your camera roll settings, or through our voice-enabled features. about what we collect from these features, and how we use information from the camera for masks, filters, avatars and effects.

Messages you send and receive, including their content, subject to . We can't see the content of messages unless users report them to us for review. .

about content and messages, subject to applicable law

Types of content, including ads, you view or interact with, and how you interact with it

Apps and features you use, and what actions you take in them. .

Purchases or other transactions you make, such as through Meta checkout experiences, including credit card information. .

Hashtags you use

The time, frequency and duration of your activities on our Products

Views of and interactions with a Facebook Page and its content, to provide the Page admin with aggregated information about how people use their Page and its content. Meta is jointly responsible with Page admins. about the joint processing for Page Insights.

Information with special protections

You might choose to provide information about your religious views, your sexual orientation, political views, health, racial or ethnic origin, philosophical beliefs or trade union membership. These types of information have special protections under the laws of your country.

Friends, followers and other connections

Information we collect about your friends, followers and other connections

We collect information about friends, followers, groups, accounts, Facebook Pages and other users and communities you’re connected to and interact with. This includes how you interact with them across our Products and which ones you interact with the most.

Information we collect about contacts

We also collect your contacts’ information, such as their name and email address or phone number, if you choose to upload or import it from a device, like by syncing an address book.

If you don’t use Meta Products, or use them without an account, your information might still be collected. Learn more about how Meta uses contact information uploaded by account holders.

Learn how to upload and delete contacts on Facebook and Messenger, or how to connect your device's contact list on Instagram.

Information we collect or infer about you based on others’ activity

We collect information about you based on others' activity. See some examples.

We also infer things about you based on others' activity. For example:

We may suggest a friend to you through Facebook's People You May Know feature if you both appear on a contact list that someone uploads.

We take into account whether your friends belong to a group when we suggest you join it.

App, browser and device information

We collect and receive information from and about the different devices you use and how you use them.

Device information we collect and receive includes:

What kinds of information do we collect or receive?

We collect and receive information from partners, measurement vendors, marketing vendors and other third parties about a variety of your information and activities on and off our Products.

Here are some examples of information we receive about you:

Your device information

Websites you visit and cookie data, like through Social Plugins or the Meta Pixel

Apps you use

Games you play

Purchases and transactions you make off of our Products using non-Meta checkout experiences

The ads you see and how you interact with them

How you use our partners’ products and services, online or in person

Partners also share information like your email address, cookies and advertising device ID with us. This helps us match your activities with your account, if you have one.

We receive this information whether or not you’re logged in or have an account on our Products. Learn more about how we connect information from partners to your account.

Partners also share with us their communications with you if they instruct us to provide services to their business, like helping them manage their communications. To learn how a business processes or shares your information, read their privacy policy or contact them directly.

Take control

Off-Facebook activity

Cookie settings

How do we collect or receive this information from partners?

Partners use our Business Tools, integrations and Meta Audience Network technologies to share information with us.

These partners collect your information when you visit their site or app or use their services, or through other businesses or organizations they work with. We require partners to have the right to collect, use and share your information before giving it to us.

We process certain information we receive from partners as a joint controller with them. Learn more about our arrangements with these partners.

What are the Meta Products?

The Facebook company is now Meta. We’ve updated our Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, and Cookies Policy to reflect the new name on January 4, 2022. While our company name has changed, we are continuing to offer the same products, including the Facebook app from Meta. Our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service remain in effect, and this name change does not affect how we use or share data. Learn more about Meta and our vision for the metaverse.

Note: Meta Products does not include some Meta-offered products or services that have their own separate privacy policies and terms of service, like Workplace, Free Basics, Messenger Kids, Viewpoints, and Oculus Products when using an Oculus account.

Our products

The Meta Products include:

Facebook (including the Facebook mobile app and in-app browser)

Messenger

Instagram (including apps like Boomerang)

Meta Portal-branded devices

Meta Platforms Technologies Products such as Meta Horizon Worlds or Meta Quest (when using a Facebook or Meta account)

Shops

Meta Spark

Meta Audience Network

NPE Team apps

Meta Business Tools

Any other features, apps, technologies, software, or services offered by Meta Platforms, Inc. or Meta Platforms Ireland Limited under our Privacy Policy.

The Meta Business Tools

The Meta Business Tools are technologies offered by Meta Platforms, Inc. and Meta Platforms Ireland Limited that help website owners and publishers, app developers, and business partners, including advertisers and others, integrate with Meta, understand and measure their products and services, and better reach and serve people who use or might be interested in their products and services. These Business Tools include Meta Pixel, the Conversions API, App Events via Facebook SDK, Offline Conversions, and App Events API. We also receive Business Tools data in the form of impression data sent by Facebook Social Plugins (for example the Like and Share buttons) and Facebook Login, as well as data from certain APIs such as Messenger Customer Match via the Send API and from certain pilot, test, alpha, or beta programs that we may offer from time to time. Please see the Meta Business Tools Terms for more information.

About Instagram ads



When you set up a professional account on Instagram, you can run ads from your Instagram account and use Meta tools to create ads that appear on both Instagram and Facebook.

There are 3 ways to run ads on Instagram:

Create ads directly from Instagram. Once you convert your profile to a professional account, you can boost feed posts, Reels and Stories from your Instagram account.

Once you convert your profile to a professional account, you can boost feed posts, Reels and Stories from your Instagram account. Create ads from your Facebook page. If you manage a Facebook page, you can link an Instagram account to that page to create ads. When you create ads from your page, they can appear on Facebook and Instagram.

If you manage a Facebook page, you can link an Instagram account to that page to create ads. When you create ads from your page, they can appear on Facebook and Instagram. Create ad campaigns in Meta Ads Manager. Ads Manager provides comprehensive tools to create ads on Instagram and Facebook. Learn how to create Instagram ads in Meta Ads Manager

Before creating ads, you must change your profile to a professional account. In some regions, you’ll also need to connect your Instagram account to a Facebook page you manage to run ads directly from Instagram.

Learn more

Need additional help? Visit the Meta Business Help Center for more information and support.